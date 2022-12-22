Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
FARLEY, Iowa — A fire destroyed a large machine shed Tuesday night in Dubuque County, but no injuries were reported.
The fire at 25348 Old Highway Road in the Farley area was reported at about 6:30 p.m., according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
When first responders arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed, a press release states. Epworth and Farley firefighters were among those who responded.
Authorities report that the shed is considered a total loss, with damage totaling $250,000.
“The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature,” the release states.
