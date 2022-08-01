LANCASTER, Wis. — A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster recently was sentenced to eight years in federal prison.
Carl Rabe, 44, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Madison after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. There is no parole in the federal system.
“During the course of a long-term, multi-agency investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin,” states a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. “Investigators also learned that Rabe partnered with traffickers who purchased methamphetamine from sources of supply in other states.”
On Oct. 20, Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on an outstanding arrest warrant. Investigators interviewed the man to whom he was talking, and that man — whose name is not included in the release — admitted that he intended to buy $50 worth of meth from Rabe.
Authorities found a scale, packaging material and nearly 1 pound of meth in Rabe’s car.
“At the sentencing hearing, Judge (William) Conley described Rabe as someone who embraced the drug-trafficking lifestyle,” the release states. “Judge Conley noted that, in addition to the charged conduct, Rabe jumped into a major drug trafficking network when he partnered with Christopher Fernette and Dillan Boydston to obtain 3 pounds of methamphetamine from a source of supply in Minnesota.”
Fernette, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. He was arrested on April 3, 2021, after authorities found 3 pounds of meth in a canvas tool bag adjacent to a traffic stop in Ferryville. Authorities also found Fernette in possession of $17,200.
Boydston, of Waukon, Iowa, recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. His sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 3.