Authorities said the weekend snowstorm triggered more than two dozen crashes in Dubuque County.
Dubuque police responded to 18 crashes between 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his department responded to 23 cars that had slid off into ditches and seven reportable crashes during the storm.
Only two crashes in the county caused minor injuries.
The National Weather Service reports Dubuque received a two-day snowfall total of 9.4 inches, including 5.8 inches falling Saturday.