The Dubuque Police Department is partnering with Loras College to examine how emotional-intelligence training given to officers impacts the way that they interact with the public.
Loras faculty and students will analyze metrics such as arrests, complaints and use of force before and after police received the training to see if it results in more positive interactions with residents, as well as how it impacts officer retention.
“The biggest importance for me is to ensure that our officers are safe and our citizens are safe, and this has the potential to impact everything law enforcement does,” said Valerie Bell, an associate professor of criminal justice at Loras who is leading the project.
The Dubuque Police Department has used some form of emotional-intelligence training for more than a decade, though that has morphed over the past few years in particular, said interim Police Chief Jeremy Jensen.
The department started a partnership with University of Dubuque’s personal empowerment program in 2017, which eventually led department leaders to be certified so they can offer training, assessment and coaching in the area of emotional intelligence. That training includes components such as de-escalation, mindfulness and emotional awareness, Jensen said.
“It’s how you’re aware of your emotions, moving emotional responses from an unconscious to a conscious thought, how you manage your emotions and what is guiding you with those,” he said. “If you look on the de-escalation part of that, an emotionally intelligent officer will de-escalate, and part of that is de-escalating themselves.”
Currently, officers receive de-escalation training annually, and the Police Department incorporates an emotional-intelligence assessment in its hiring process. The department also targets new hires with one-on-one emotional intelligence coaching and with mindfulness training offered in partnership with Medical Associates Clinic.
Bell said components of emotional intelligence training, such as self-awareness, self-management and empathy, can translate to better police interactions with people in the community, including a reduced likelihood that officers will use force.
While there is research to support the kind of training offered by the Police Department, Bell’s research seeks to examine whether the department’s program is producing positive outcomes.
She will work with a fellow faculty member and two students to analyze police department data for metrics such as arrests, tickets, interactions with people of different races and complaints before and after officers received training to examine its impact.
The researchers also hope to survey officers about their job satisfaction and plans to remain with the Dubuque department.
“If officers are happy and satisfied with their lives, they’re going to be better officers,” Bell said.
The data could be used to confirm that emotional-intelligence programs being used by the department are working or to find ways that officials can tweak their training, policies and practices to improve it, Bell said.
“The primary focus is preventing any unnecessary use of force,” she said. “There are times when it’s going to be necessary, but I think there are many, many cases where we can avoid force physical force, so a big part of this is to find ways that we can interact with our civilian population and people who are struggling.”
Jensen said officers who are self-aware and able to navigate their emotions, in turn, can help other people navigate theirs. He said he hopes the research shows that officers are using their training to de-escalate situations where possible so they don’t have to use force.
“I can teach techniques, but there’s an emotional component to that,” Jensen said. “That emotional component has to be addressed.”