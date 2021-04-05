Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque have opened a call center as part of their new collaboration on a second vaccination site, with lines open now.
As of today, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' order that all the state's residents 16 and older now qualify for a vaccination against COVID-19 goes into effect. To provide easier access to vaccines, the partners have created a "SleevesUp!" hotline at 563-690-MAKE(6253) for all county residents.
"While many residents are able to search for vaccines online or get assistance from family and friends, the call center was established to assist residents who want to be vaccinated but are unable to get an appointment on their own," read a release from the City of Dubuque on Monday afternoon.
And while the city is a partner, whose fire department will operate a second site at Grand River Center beginning next week, Dubuque County supervisors stressed that the call line and site are open to all county residents.
"The city of Dubuque set up the venue, but the call line is a county line," said Supervisor Ann McDonough during a meeting today.
The Visiting Nurse Association will continue to operate its phone line — 563-587-4950 — where staff has fielded more than 40,000 since the pandemic began. But, it will direct those seeking a vaccine appointment to the new service.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted, 2-1, this morning to join a memorandum of understanding with the city to fund the new vaccination site and call center, to the tune of around $90,000 — $47,000 of which will be the county's responsibility.