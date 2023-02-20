Three Dog Night
Three Dog Night will perform May 19 at Five Flags Center in Dubuque

A band that has charted 21 Top 40 hits since 1969 will take the stage in May in Dubuque.

Three Dog Night will perform on May 19 at Five Flags Center, the facility announced today.  The show will begin at 7 p.m., with Danny McGaw in support.

