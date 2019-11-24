MONTICELLO, Iowa — A family medicine clinic in Monticello will undergo a significant expansion project.
Planning has begun on a 3,300-square-foot addition to the UnityPoint Health-Jones Regional Medical Center, according to a press release. The expansion effort is expected to wrap up by spring 2021
According to the release, the expansion will allow the facility, located at 740 E. Oak St., to “accommodate additional services.” The family medicine clinic also will be renovated to provide “an even better patient experience.”
Details about the services changes will be released at a later date, the release stated.
The renovation is necessary due to a “tremendous surge in the number of new patients that have entrusted” the facility with care, according to Eric Briesemeister, Jones Regional Medical Center CEO.