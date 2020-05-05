DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Police said a man was arrested Monday for threatening his landlord with a baseball bat in Dyersville.
Craig M. Burns, 45, now of 2340 Central Ave., Apt. 4 in Dubuque, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree harassment.
Court documents state that police responded to 116 Third St. SE in Dyersville at about 11:45 a.m. March 6. Landlord John R. Rankins, 59, of Dyersville, reported that Burns’ girlfriend allowed him into Burns’ residence so he could check the basement in relation to a water leak when Burns started accosting him.
Rankins said he went to leave when Burns grabbed a baseball bat from a closet and threatened him with it, documents state.
Burns told police that while he reached for the bat in the closet, he did not pick it up, but he admitted to threatening Rankins, according to the court documents.