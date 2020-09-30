PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A man was injured Monday when a vehicle hit a buggy being pulled by a horse near Platteville.
Ephraim S. Lapp, 30, of Platteville, suffered a hand injury but declined to be transported for medical treatment, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. Monday on Wisconsin 80 just south of Stub Road. The release states that William A. Richard, 71, of Platteville, was southbound when he crashed into the buggy being driven by Lapp, who was thrown from it.
The buggy "was a complete loss," but the horse was not injured.