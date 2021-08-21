A Dubuque woman was sentenced this week to five years of probation for multiple drug offenses, some of which were connected to an overdose death.
Andrea M. Keil, 52, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
As part of a plea deal, charges of two counts of possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of prescription medication and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
The charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver both were linked to a Feb. 14 overdose death.
Court documents state that the Dubuque Drug Task Force was investigating the death, which was “suspected to have been caused by an overdose of cocaine.” A witness told authorities that Keil was one of the sources of the cocaine used by the person who overdosed. That person’s name was not in court documents.
The witness, whose name also wasn’t released, reported buying cocaine from Keil on Feb. 13.
Authorities executing a search warrant at Keil’s residence found cocaine and marijuana, documents state.
The second count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver stemmed from a traffic stop in June 2019.
Documents state that Keil’s vehicle was stopped when she was seen not wearing a seatbelt. The smell of marijuana prompted an officer to have a K-9 sniff the vehicle. The search resulted in finding about 46 grams of marijuana.