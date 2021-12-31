GALENA, Ill. — Galena city officials plan to prioritize public infrastructure improvements over the next five years, according to the city’s recently updated capital improvement plan.
The City Council unanimously approved the annual update to the five-year plan at this week’s meeting.
The recommended plan includes 78 major projects in a variety of categories, from public works to water and sewer to culture and recreation. The total cost of these projects is more than $20 million, although only $18 million would be spent over the next five years.
Projects given a high priority include street and sidewalk repairs, ongoing maintenance at the city’s playgrounds and swimming pool and water system improvements such as a lead service line replacement program.
City Council Member Marc McCoy said city officials also continue to prioritize parking improvements, an issue that took center stage in the city during the peak tourism season this summer.
The plan lists several parking initiatives, including reconstruction of a city parking lot between Commerce and Water streets and development of new public parking at the Westwick Foundry on Meeker and Claude streets.
“We’re always looking to increase parking opportunities in Galena, and in doing that, we also would like to light it with the proper lighting,” McCoy said.
Earlier this fall, the city applied for a state grant that would be used to install lighting in several parking lots and pedestrian gathering spots, such as those at Depot Park, Kayak Park and Meeker Street.
McCoy also noted that ongoing efforts to systematically replace or upgrade vehicles for the city’s public works, fire and police departments continue to be a priority.
“What we’re trying to do is not get behind the eight ball on anything, if possible,” he said.
New initiatives added to the plan this year include installation of a citywide video camera system, construction of a dog park and replacement of computers in each of the city’s five police vehicles.
Council Member Jerry Westemeier expressed his approval for the inclusion of the camera system in the plan.
“The way things are going in this world, a few extra eyes on the streets is not going to be a bad thing,” he said. “I know it’s going to be expensive, but I think in the long run it’ll be well worth it.”
He said he would also like to see the city prioritize road repairs, including curb and gutter work and water/sewer infrastructure.
Westemeier and McCoy both emphasized that the plan is not set in stone, and project completion is based on the availability of funds. However, the document serves as a guide for city officials as resources are allocated.
“We have a vision now of what needs to be accomplished, and we just have to get it prioritized and get them done,” Westemeier said.