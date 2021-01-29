Drought conditions and drier soil during the 2021 Iowa growing season are less likely to impact farmers in the eastern part of the state, agriculture experts said.
Dennis Todey, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Midwest Climate Hub director, shared this year’s climate and weather predictions with agriculture professionals during a recent webinar hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“With the western part of the state being drier, it also tends to be warmer, and I think we really need to be reliant on getting regular rainfalls in the spring,” Todey told attendees. “The eastern part of the state, I’m less concerned about at this point, because the soil is in better shape.”
Western Iowa experienced below-average precipitation last year, creating concerns about soil potentially being too dry, Todey said. However, Dubuque and the surrounding area saw a more normal average of 20 inches of precipitation in the past six months.
However, the state as a whole has been trending toward warmer temperatures. From October to now, most days saw temperatures warmer than their average high, Todey said. He linked that trend to the increase in greenhouse gases affecting climate worldwide.
Larry Tranel, dairy field specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, said warmer temperatures could affect local farmers going forward, as well as increase the severity of storms.
“Last night, I had a conversation with someone about how they’ve been noticing storms increasing in intensity,” he said. “There’s a possibility of more moisture and warmer weathers, possibly some warmer winters. That’s something that agriculture has to adapt to.”
More intense storms, as well as increases in the number of weather events in general, create additional concerns about soil erosion, Tranel said. These bigger weather events typically occur before crops grow enough to protect the soil.
Temperature increases also could affect dairy production, he added, noting that dairy cows prefer cooler weather.
“When (temperature increases) happen, cows go under stress,” he said. “They don’t eat as much, which affects the milk production.”
One preventative measure for these impacts is to increase ventilation in dairy barns, he said. He also mentioned increasing the use of cover crops to protect fields during heavy rain and reducing tillage as much as possible.
Tranel said eastern Iowa’s 2020 weather conditions actually were a “blessing” for many local farmers, because they had a hard time getting crops in the ground the year prior because of too much rain.
However, the climate changes tracked by researchers could be troubling for the state’s agriculture as a whole in the future.
“We can withstand a few extra degrees and precipitation, but other areas are going to become drier,” he said.