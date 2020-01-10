The City of Dubuque has landed an about $1 million federal grant for a "smart" traffic-control system.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat from Dubuque, announced the award from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Accelerated Innovation Deployment Demonstration program in a press release this morning.
"The grant money will be used to help the City of Dubuque implement a smart, next-generation, traffic management and control system," states a press release. "This is the first project in the United States to implement smart traffic-control systems across an entire city. Dubuque’s project is a model for other communities to follow and will reduce commute times, improve safety and lower carbon emissions."
In the release, Finkenauer said the project will help reduce carbon emissions by cutting down on the amount of time that vehicles spend idling.
