Flashback Friday: Riverfront rehab
In August of 1973, the north shore of Dubuque’s Ice Harbor was getting a facelift. Boathouses were being removed as part of a dock commission policy to eliminate them from the harbor.

Fifty years ago, the Dubuque civic and business leaders who considered future uses of the city’s riverfront placed industry at the forefront of their priorities.

A city staff report issued in late summer 1973 estimated that manufacturing firms in Dubuque would need more than 700 additional acres by the year 2000. By contrast, only a few public voices called for land set aside for tourism, saying that Dubuque and nearby Galena, Ill., could one day develop into major attractions for visitors.

