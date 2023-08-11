Fifty years ago, the Dubuque civic and business leaders who considered future uses of the city’s riverfront placed industry at the forefront of their priorities.
A city staff report issued in late summer 1973 estimated that manufacturing firms in Dubuque would need more than 700 additional acres by the year 2000. By contrast, only a few public voices called for land set aside for tourism, saying that Dubuque and nearby Galena, Ill., could one day develop into major attractions for visitors.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the riverfront and its potential future in its Aug. 14, 1973, edition.
RIVERFRONTS: A TIME FOR DECISION
Tri-state river towns contemplating riverfront development usually have something specific in mind — be it recreational or industrial — and an abundance of sites to choose from.
In Dubuque, on the other hand, riverfront land is hard to come by. The city’s industrial park has only 29 acres left to sell and a line of buyers waiting for it.
Other undeveloped riverfront land is being tightly held for expansion of existing firms or, in some cases, speculation.
According to Dubuque Industrial Bureau manager Robert Dorothy, 25 to 30 existing Dubuque industries have no room to expand, and two companies that want to locate in Dubuque are turned away every month.
A recent riverfront report prepared by city staff members estimates that manufacturing firms in metropolitan Dubuque will need 778 additional acres by the year 2000.
By comparison, firms needing the river for transportation will only require 43 additional acres in 2000, even though river commerce is expected to increase 340%.
So should the remaining riverfront land be allocated only for industry using water transportation?
At the same time that industry and commerce are expected to place heavy demands on the riverfront, recreational demands are being heard.
According to the city staff’s report, Dubuque County will need about 12 additional boat launching ramps and possibly two additional marinas by 2000.
Finally, there is also a movement to develop Dubuque’s tourist potential. According to Wayne Norman, chairman of the executive board of the proposed Five Flags Center, Dubuque — in conjunction with historic Galena — could develop into a major attraction for the dollars of vacationers from Chicago and other urban areas.
Norman said Dubuque’s prosperity has made it less able to preserve its historic attractions. For example, the location of the building now used by Pillsbury is almost on top of the Shot Tower.