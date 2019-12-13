SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Toy Themed Story time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. For grades 1-5, with parent. Registration required.
Family Movie, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. “Lion King” 2019. Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 58 minutes. For all ages.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Asbury Eagles Club After Work Party, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Appetizers and drink specials.
Take the Cake Auction, 6:30 p.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. This cake auction was started years ago by Carolyn and Eric Dregne, owners of Wedding Day Bakery, to support the Galena Arts and Recreation Center.
Tri-State Singles Club Friday Night Dinner, 6 p.m., Tony Roma’s, Port of Dubuque. Details: Mary Lou, 563-588-1175.
Saturday
Play-palooza, 9 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Toys, puppets, puzzles and games for young children. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Toy Themed Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Toy Themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Lunch with Santa, 11 a.m. Bunker Hill Golf Course, 2200 Bunker Hill Road. Santa makes his way to visit children for a special lunch.
Clothes Give Away, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Mississippi Duo, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Garrett Hillary, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Michael Carbonaro, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Jordan Danielsen, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Dark Side of the Yule, 7:30 p.m., Turner Hall,
115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
Johnnie Walker, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co.,
227 N. Main St.
Tyler Farr, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Wreking Crue 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Kevin Williams, 8 p.m., The Comedy Bar, 333 E. 10th St.
Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Tanner Scheckel, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Saturday
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
Jim Post and Denny Garcia, 1 p.m., Pop-Up Boutique,
2230 Central Ave.
Tete De Mort, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“PJ Masks Live! Save the Day,” 2 p.m., Five Flags Center,
405 Main St.
Holiday Mine Sing, 4 p.m., The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
Dancing in December, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
Joie Wails, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cale McDonell, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Joie Wails, 7 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Garrett Hillary, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Mixed Emotions, 7 p.m., Webber’s Bar and Grill, 107 W. Main St., Epworth, Iowa.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Christmas with The Celts, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Tete De Mort, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
The Gilligans, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
Home for the Holidays, 11 a.m. 2241 Lincoln Ave.
Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows, 4 p.m., Main Street, Galena, Ill. Watch more than 30 windows come alive with holiday-inspired animation.
LEARNING
Today
Build your own Wreath Workshop, 6 p.m., Victory Ford, 30584 Olde Hawkeye Road, Dyersville, Iowa. Choose from three wreaths and various styles. Cost is $45-$55 and participants can take the wreath home.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Festival of Trees, 10 a.m., Warren (Ill.) Community Building.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
Annual Cookie Walk, 9 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Shoppers are given a box and gloves and walk the tables of the historic ballroom choosing from hundreds of homemade holiday baked goods. The cost is $7 per pound.
“Star Wars” Escape Room, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Sign up for a half-hour slot, with a team of up to five. For grades 3-5, with an adult.
Deck the Halls for Wildlife, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa.