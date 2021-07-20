Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday night included:
Chavenelle Road project
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to award a contract for the reconstruction of Chavenelle Road from the Northwest Arterial to Radford Road to Horsfield Construction, of Epworth, Iowa, in the amount of $1,864,873.50. Council Member Ric Jones had stepped out of the meeting before the vote occurred.
Background: The project includes the replacement of the pavement, which has deteriorated since its 1981 construction.
Employers along the corridor support the road’s repair, but multiple property owners on the road’s south side have expressed concern over the costs they will incur for sidewalk installation, which total $136,620 for six properties. Properties located to the north will not be assessed for sidewalks because a grant-funded trail will be installed instead.
Total project costs originally were estimated at $2,639,595, so city staff estimate property owner assessments will decrease 23% to 30%, depending on whether the property will have a sidewalk installed on it.
What’s next: Construction will begin in early August and will take about four months to complete. Work will be conducted in phases to maintain driveway and roadway access.
Black Heritage Survey
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a $30,000 grant agreement through Iowa’s Historic Resources Development Program that will help finance Dubuque’s Black Heritage Survey.
Background: The city is undertaking a multiyear project to document Black community life in Dubuque. That includes creating a heritage database and a record of historically significant figures and sites from the period that begins with Dubuque’s incorporation in 1833 to 1980.
The city will provide matching funds and in-kind resources valued at about $19,000.
To foster community engagement, a team of “cultural brokers” and partners will gather information from and collect oral histories of Black Dubuquers and their families. The survey might lead to the later designation of historic landmarks and districts and the pursuit of grants and tax credits to preserve historically significant structures.
What’s next: City staff will issue a request for proposals and hire a historical consulting firm by January. The project must be completed by the end of 2023.
Arts and culture special projects
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the issuance of $42,200 to fund seven arts and culture projects during fiscal year 2022.
Background: Seven entities submitted applications to the Dubuque Arts Commission’s special projects grant program.
The awards this year were $8,000 to Travel Dubuque, $8,000 to University of Dubuque, $8,000 to Dubuque Museum of Art, $5,500 to Dubuque Arts Council, $4,400 to Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, $3,300 to Shalom Spirituality Center and $5,000 to Heritage Works Dubuque.
Applications were evaluated on the basis of uniqueness, relevance, evidence of collaboration and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
What’s next: Projects must be implemented by June 30.