For local teens looking to banish boredom, the Multicultural Family Center offers a nightly solution.
The Dubuque nonprofit, in partnership with the City of Dubuque AmeriCorps Partners in Learning Program, recently launched its 2020 Summer Teen Nights program. The program provides activities and socialization opportunities for students ages 13-18, according to senior site supervisor and Teen Night coordinator Heidi Zull.
“Even in a normal summer, a routine is good to help kids transition from school, once they may not be participating in as many organized groups or activities,” she said. “And now, during COVID, we’re providing activities where they can feel some type of stability and... normalcy.”
Due to COVID-19, space in the Teen Night program is limited to 12-15 participants per night, and masks and temperature checks are required.
The types of activities that the Multicultural Family Center can offer have also changed, Zull said.
“We can’t have games where they’re interacting or touching,” she said. “So (we have) individualized activities but still together, so kids can feel like they’re part of a group.”
On Tuesday, Teen Night participants were treated to tacos from Dubuque restaurant El Paisano, followed by a lesson from local musician and educator Andreas Transo on the little-known art of playing the spoons.
Transo, of Gays Mills, Wis., grew up playing the spoons and now teaches his unique skill at schools, festivals and camps.
“It’s really exciting to teach the spoons because it’s a dying musical art form,” he said. “I find that a lot of kids and adults have a lot of fun learning how to play. It’s good, clean fun.”
The seven teen participants in Tuesday’s lesson certainly seemed to enjoy the experience, as Transo walked them through how to hold their spoons and explained several playing techniques. Soon, the clink of metal echoed across the Prescott Elementary School playground as the amateur musicians played along while Transo sang folk songs.
Zull said that the Multicultural Family Center typically starts Teen Nights earlier in the summer, but the pandemic led them to wait until July 6 this year. The program will continue through August 6, she said.
Max Harter, 17, of Dubuque has attended several Teen Nights over the past week.
“I like the social part, and you make new friends,” he said.
Toby Eagles, 16, also appreciated the opportunity to interact with her peers.
“It’s a thing you can do where you meet new people, and they have fun stuff every night,” said Toby, of Dubuque. “You get out of the house, and that’s a good thing to do right now.”