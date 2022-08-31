GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Board of Health will hold an upcoming public hearing to consider a proposed change to the county's fee structure for farmers market permits, according to a press release.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the conference room of the Jo Daviess County Health Department offices, 9483 US 20 W. Members of the public also can attend the meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3cynvj6, using the passcode 206610.

