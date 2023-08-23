As students streamed into the halls of Marshall Elementary School in Dubuque this morning, teacher Stevie Lambe stood outside her fourth-grade classroom, greeting each child by name.
"Good morning, Eliza," she said, giving one young girl a quick hug. "You can put your backpack in your locker, and come on in."
Today marked the first day of classes for students in Dubuque Community Schools, along with Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community Schools.
It was also Lambe's first day of classes as a first-year teacher, having just graduated from Loras College in the spring.
"I thought I would be more nervous, but I'm just excited to get to know the kids in my class," she said. "... Everyone wants to be that teacher who students remember forever. I just really hope to have a positive impact on their lives."
As students entered her classroom, they took their seats at desks arranged in pods of four and got to work on a word search activity titled "Qualities of a Super Classmate."
Symphony Archer, 9, used a yellow highlighter to circle the word "thoughtful."
This school year, she said, she's excited to hang out with friends. She was glad to see that her teacher seemed "cool and nice."
"I got some new (school) supplies, and I think after school, we're going to Wal-Mart to get a water bottle and some other stuff," she said.
The water bottles were a necessity in the classroom, which lacks air conditioning, as do parts of several schools across the district.
Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for the entire tri-state area through Thursday evening, and high temperatures were expected to approach 100 degrees today, leading both Dubuque's public and private schools and Western Dubuque to announce that they will release students two hours early each day through Friday.
Although the morning was sweltering, Lambe, 23, was eager to begin her first school year on a good note.
She originally intended to major in sports management. However, after spending several summers working at Loras All-Sports Camp, she realized she enjoyed working with children and changed course, studying elementary education and completing her student teaching at Marshall last fall.
"It's so cool knowing everybody here already, all the staff," she said. "Yesterday, during orientation, there were constantly teachers stopping in to ask how things were going. They've all been so welcoming."