BENTON, Wis. — A Lafayette County man was cited with multiple traffic violations after a fiery, single-vehicle crash Sunday.
Brandon J. Lyne, 26, of Benton, was cited with hit and run, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to notify police of an accident, deviation from a designated lane and failure to keep a vehicle under control, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Lyne was traveling north on Lafayette County H in Benton Township at 2:43 a.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck and utility pole and burst into flames.