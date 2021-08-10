GALENA, Ill. — A local conservation group will host an event this week focused on its newest preserve.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will host an event focused on the Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges, a 24-acre parcel in rural Warren. It is located at 9532 E. Twin Bridges Road and is open daily from dawn to dusk.
The program will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at The Galena Territory’s owners club at 2000 Territory Drive. A social hour starts at 6 p.m., with the program starting at 7.
There is no cost to attend, and complimentary popcorn and Potosi beer will be available.
In December, the foundation purchased the land from the family of the late John and Barbara Rutherford, who had used the land as a private nature preserve for nearly 30 years.
“At this event, our speakers will review the fascinating biology and ecological history of the Driftless area and then focus on the rare habitats and species, Driftless area legacies, which are showcased at the refuge,” a press release states.
Featured speakers include Angella Moorehouse, a preservation specialist with Illinois Nature Preserve Commission, and Jim Johannsen, JDCF’s director of land conservation. JDCF Executive Director Steve Barg also will have a conversation with two of the Rutherfords’ children.