Authorities say an intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way on U.S. 52/61/151 led officers on a pursuit from Dubuque into Grant County before crashing.
Donald A. Houselog, 72, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on charges of eluding and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
Court documents state that Houselog was traveling north in the southbound lane of U.S. 52/61/151 in the area of Jones Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when officers attempted a traffic stop. Houselog disregarded police emergency lights and sirens, with his vehicle “swerving all over the road” and almost causing a couple of crashes before he proceeded across the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge into Grant County.
The vehicle lost control, traveled into the median and struck a snow bank.
Houselog initially failed to comply with orders to exit the vehicle. Grant County deputies broke the front driver’s side and front passenger’s side windows to gain access and remove Houselog from the vehicle.
Houselog was transported to MercyOne for medical treatment.
“While at the hospital, Houselog admitted that he was intoxicated,” documents state.