MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin residents soon will vote on the rules around cash bail after a proposed constitutional amendment made its way through the Statehouse this week with broad support from local lawmakers.
If voters approve the changes on the April 4 ballot, the set of factors that Wisconsin judges consider when setting bail for people accused of violent crimes will be broadened, allowing judges to look at “the totality of circumstances,” including defendants’ prior convictions.
Currently, cash bail only can be imposed in Wisconsin if there is a reasonable basis to believe it is necessary to assure the appearance of the accused in court.
“The way the law reads right now, judges when they’re setting bail can’t go back and review a criminal record,” said Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who co-sponsored the bill. “What this does is let them look back further and consider more than they currently can to set bail.”
For a constitutional amendment to take effect in Wisconsin, it must pass the Legislature in two consecutive sessions in the same form and then go on the ballot for public approval. Lawmakers first passed the bail amendment last February and again this week.
Lawmakers’ efforts were motivated in part by the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy in 2021, when a man out on a $1,000 cash bail killed six people and injured dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a crowd.
The bills passed more or less along party lines in the state Senate on Tuesday, and the Assembly approved the measure, 74-23, on Thursday with the support of several Democrats. Those in favor of the move argue it will keep those accused of dangerous crimes from reoffending between their arrest and trial, and those against worry it will have a disproportionate impact on low-income people.
American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin lobbied against the potential changes, writing in a letter to the Legislature that “Wisconsin’s reliance on cash bail has perpetuated a two-tiered system of justice” based on income. The public defender's office in Lancaster referred questions to state public defender's office legislative liaison Adam Plotkin, who also raised concerns about a potential increase in the use of cash bail.
“If two people are tried with the same crime, and one person has the means to obtain pretrial liberty and one doesn’t, why does it make it less risky to release (the defendant with more money)?” Plotkin said.
He instead pushed for a preventative detention system in which defendants are assessed and those deemed of sufficient risk are detained regardless of income, while those deemed not of sufficient risk are released on their own recognizance until trial.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, voted in favor of the amendment. He said he did not believe socioeconomic status would play a role in its potential enactment since judges can consider defendants’ income levels when determining bail.
“The purpose is to protect the public and make sure someone returns to court,” Tranel said. “If someone with substantial means is accused of a crime, (the judge) could set no bail (and not allow release) or set an equally high bail that would dissuade them from leaving.”
The amendment also received support from Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who said the amendment would “give judges the tools they need to keep dangerous criminals off the street.”
Another concern raised by Plotkin and the state ACLU was the potential increase in the number of inmates detained ahead of trial, which could put a strain on defendants’ mental and physical health and on local law enforcement resources.
In testimony presented earlier this month at a joint hearing of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety and the Assembly Committee on Judiciary, Plotkin highlighted research that states longer times spent in jail pre-trial increases the likelihood of criminal activity.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman expressed little concern about the potential changes, however, adding that it seemed to “make logical sense” to allow judges to consider prior convictions when setting bail.
“Law enforcement’s role is to protect the public. If the judge determines that based on the stuff that they've been presented that this person is deemed a threat, then I have no problem holding onto them (in custody),” he said.
The changes will appear as two separate ballot questions in April -- one that would allow judges to “impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm” and another that would allow judges to impose cash bail based on “the totality of circumstances.”
If voters approve the measure in April, it will be an early win for the Republican-controlled Legislature, as constitutional amendments cannot be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
