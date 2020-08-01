Today's Highlights

The Dubuque County Fair continues throughout the weekend. Notable events today include:

9 a.m. Open class dairy show

10 a.m. 563 Strongman Classic

1 p.m. Fantasy truck pull

2 p.m. Eating contest

7 p.m. ECIPA Truck and Tractor Pull

Admission is $10 for visitors 12 years and older and free for children 11 and younger. A full schedule of events is available at dbqfair.com.