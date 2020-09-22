SAVANNA, Ill. — Authorities said two Jo Daviess County men face felony charges related to a Sunday shooting in Savanna, and more arrests are likely.
Tylor Disney and Matthew Love, both of Stockton, Ill., were arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a press release issued by Savanna Police Chief Jeff Doran.
The release states that police received a call at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Main Street in Savanna.
“Upon arrival, officers found that numerous rounds of ammunition had been discharged,” according to the release. “No one was injured as a result of the shooting.”
Stockton police reported that one of the men was arrested at about 2 p.m. Sunday, while the second later turned himself in to Stockton police.
The Savanna police release notes that “several other arrest warrants are pending in the investigation.”