A man was struck by a train and injured this morning in Dubuque.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher. He declined to provide information about the man, including his name or condition, citing federal privacy laws.
Ludescher said first responders were dispatched at 10:23 a.m. today to a spot along the railroad tracks about 1-1/2 miles north of Lock and Dam No. 11.
Firefighters used a utility vehicle to travel to the scene and retrieve the man, who was conscious, according to Ludescher.
“The railroad is private property, so I am not sure what he was doing on the tracks,” Ludescher said.