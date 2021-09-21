Sorry, an error occurred.
WORTHINGTON, Iowa -- The Worthington Fire Protective Association will host a fundraising steak fry this weekend.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Worthington Memorial Hall, 300 Park Drive.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at Fidelity Bank & Trust, 110 First St. N, or by calling Randy Cook at 563-590-3175 or Mark Knipper at 563-590-4426.
Proceeds will help purchase new fire equipment for the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department.
