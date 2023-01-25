GALENA, Ill. — A new report indicates that there is a shortage of workforce housing and housing for older adults in Jo Daviess County.

Shortages of affordable single-family homes and high-density multifamily housing are the leading factors driving the housing crunch, according to a report prepared for Blackhawk Hills Regional Council. County and local governments are expected to discuss the report separately this week.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.