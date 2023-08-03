Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An annual event to help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year will be held this weekend in Dubuque.
The 2023 Back to School Bash will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Audubon Elementary School, 605 Lincoln Ave.
Event participants can receive assistance with Dubuque Community School District registration, vaccinations and school physicals and register to receive school supplies from St. Mark Youth Enrichment.
Various community organizations also will host booths at the event, and free T-shirts will be offered.
A shuttle service will operate with stops throughout town to transport participants to and from the event.
Visit dbqschools.org/back-to-school-bash for more information, including the shuttle schedule.
