January is human trafficking awareness month, and a joint effort by two local nonprofits brought “I Am Still Here,” an unvarnished and grim look at the world of sex trafficking, to the Grand Opera House in Dubuque on Saturday.
Written and directed by Mischa Marcus, the film is a fictional depiction of one young girl’s experience. Marcus conducted interviews with several trafficking victims, and the main character in the film, Layla, is a composite of those victims.
It is not the first time that the movie, which was attended by a near-capacity crowd Saturday morning despite the wintry weather, has played in Dubuque. The film took home the Audience Choice award at the Julien Dubuque Film Festival in 2017, and was screened in January 2018 at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium during an event sponsored by Clarke University.
“I Am Still Here” has received several accolades at several film festivals in the U.S. and abroad.
Local agencies involved in the event were the Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking and 100+ Women Who Care Dubuque.
The Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking, founded by sisters from several local religious orders, has been operating for six years.
100+ Women Who Care Dubuque meets quarterly with a goal of raising $10,000 or more for a chosen local nonprofit. Sister Mary Lechtenberg, of Sisters of Saint Francis, said the gift from the group provided the means to book a venue and show the film to the community free of charge.
Lechtenberg said the issue of human trafficking isn’t likely to be brought up in a typical conversation, but it’s important that people be educated about it.
“This is not an easy film to watch,” she said. “And human trafficking is not new, but we’re becoming more aware of it.”
A panel discussion following the film focused on human trafficking in the Dubuque County area.
“We do have it here,” said Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III. “We have it in Dubuque County. We have it in Iowa. We have it in the Midwest.”
Suzie Wright, of Set Free, a Dubuque nonprofit that educates the community about human trafficking and advocates for victims, said the belief that this is a crime that only happens in lower socioeconomic classes is a false one.
“It could be any gender. Any ethnicity. Any age. Rich or poor,” she said. “And it’s not just about sex. Labor trafficking is an issue, too.”
“It’s not about sex for money,” added May. “It’s about human enslavement.”
In 2018, the Polaris Project, a Washington, D.C.-based national nonprofit that focuses on sex and labor trafficking, worked on 10,949 cases reported through its National Human Trafficking Hotline. The cases involved more than 23,000 survivors, 5,859 potential traffickers and 1,905 trafficking businesses.
Despite those numbers, the Polaris Project said the crime of human trafficking is grossly underreported and often unreported.
Wright said she hopes that viewers of “I Am Still Here” will be inspired to get involved on a local level.
“People may have walked through these doors thinking this is something that is happening somewhere else,” she said. “But it’s not just somewhere else. It’s been happening in Dubuque for decades.”
May said the work being done by nonprofit groups in educating the community, and the diligence of law enforcement to pursue and prosecute perpetrators, has given him confidence that human traffickers will not find Dubuque hospitable.
“It’s a fight we can fight,” he said. “And I think we can be successful.”
“I Am Still Here” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.