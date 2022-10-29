For the first time since the Grand River Center opened, City of Dubuque officials are seeking bids from companies that want to manage the facility, with hopes of reducing the cost to the city to do so.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved issuing a request for proposals seeking a professional management firm to oversee the daily operations of the center, a role that has been held by Platinum Hospitality Group since it opened in 2003.
The city entered into a 10-year agreement with Platinum before the facility opened, and in May 2013, council members approved a new management agreement for three years, with two contract-extension options on top of that.
Sealed bids from companies seeking to manage the facility are due by Nov. 7. Interviews and negotiations will follow, and Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said city staff intend to have a recommendation on which firm to select for council consideration by Jan. 17.
That recommendation still could be Platinum if the group submits a proposal that is judged by city staff to be the best, but Ware stressed that city officials are using the proposal process to determine if the facility can be operated more cost-effectively.
“It’s an open competition,” Ware said. “We’re doing this to make sure we are doing the right thing financially for our community.”
If a new management company is selected, it would begin overseeing operations at Grand River Center on April 1, according to the request for proposals.
Platinum Hospitality Group did not return calls seeking comment for this story.
Under the current agreement with Platinum, the city pays for repairs and maintenance costs at the facility that exceed $1,184, as well as any capital improvements, insurance and 50% of all energy costs.
In the current fiscal year, the city has budgeted $745,812 in expenses for Grand River Center. The city paid $711,023 in fiscal year 2022 and $376,856 in fiscal year 2021, when the center was closed for much of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, in fiscal year 2019, the city incurred $474,995 in expenses for Grand River Center.
Additionally, Platinum keeps any revenue generated by events at the center and collects 25% of all hotel/motel tax revenues that the city receives from Grand Harbor Resort.
As the Grand River Center approaches its 20-year anniversary, Ware said that officials hope to determine if the facility can be overseen and managed while reducing the cost to the city.
“This is a good time for us to sit down and look at things,” she said. “We are going to look at all of the proposals.”
This week, officials also held a pre-proposal conference at Grand River Center, allowing potential management companies to tour the facility. Ware said three companies attended the event but declined to name them.
Along with hopefully reducing the overall cost burden of managing the center, Ware said city officials will look for a management company that can continue the success of the facility by booking events throughout the year and providing high-quality service.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh described the request for proposals as a chance to “optimize” Grand River Center.
“I think it’s a really good idea,” he said. “It’s important to took a look at what all the best options are.”
