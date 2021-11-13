Mary Meyer (left) and Tara McMullen of team Molar Bears take the plunge at the Polar Plunge event in support of Iowa Special Olympics at the Schmitt Harbor boat ramp in Dubuque on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tristan Martins with team Ice Ice Baby emerges from the 36 degree water at the Polar Plunge event in support of Iowa Special Olympics at the Schmitt Harbor boat ramp in Dubuque on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
A chilly Tina Ries who plunged for Jones County Special Olympics wraps up in a blanket at the Polar Plunge event in support of Iowa Special Olympics at the Schmitt Harbor boat ramp in Dubuque on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Team Molar Bears chats and stays warm in the heated tent prior to plunging into the 36 degree water at the Polar Plunge event in support of Iowa Special Olympics at the Schmitt Harbor boat ramp in Dubuque on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Dozens of teams and individuals participated in a Polar Plunge in Dubuque Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.
The event, in which fundraisers plunge themselves into cold water, was held Saturday morning at the Schmitt Harbor boat ramp, where the water in the portable "plunging tank" was a chilly 36 degrees.
Each participant raised at least $75 to take the plunge. Proceeds from the event go to Special Olympics Iowa, which offers training and competitions for children and adults who have intellectual disabilities.