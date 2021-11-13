Dozens of teams and individuals participated in a Polar Plunge in Dubuque Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

The event, in which fundraisers plunge themselves into cold water, was held Saturday morning at the Schmitt Harbor boat ramp, where the water in the portable "plunging tank" was a chilly 36 degrees.

Each participant raised at least $75 to take the plunge. Proceeds from the event go to Special Olympics Iowa, which offers training and competitions for children and adults who have intellectual disabilities.

