SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play.
Resurrection Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Resurrection School, 4320 Asbury Road. A visit day for pre-K students to participate in hands-on activities with kindergarten students.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 lunch.
Saturday
Family Movie, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A girl embarks on a quest to save her parents and find a lost Incan city in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour and
42 minutes.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, noon, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., (accessible dropoff alley entrance). Free. 12:05 p.m. performance: Dr. Randall “Doc” McCaulley, keyboard and vocals. Dessert and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund voucher program.
Ben Dunegan and Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook Band, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Casey Klein, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., Mississippi Moon Bar.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Saturday
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., Mississippi Moon Bar.
Gettin Into It with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
JaCi Leigh, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Jason Ray Brown, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St.
Mixed Emotions, 6 p.m., Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
“Rent,” 7:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis. The Pop Factory Players, in partnership with AKT Productions, will perform Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Tete De Mort, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Truffle Pig, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
LITERARY ARTS
Saturday
Galena LitFest: Beginning Writing for Publication, 9 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Area Arts and Recreation Center, 11084 U.S. 20. Attendees will learn the basics of getting published, including breaking into the market with shorter pieces, building up a platform, the importance of social media, and marketing and promotion.
Galena LitFest: Sound Play: A Poetry Workshop, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Arts and Recreation Center, 11084 U.S. 20. Language is inherently musical. This workshop by Faisal Mohyuddin will guide participants on how to use world games to enhance the musicality of their writing.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details:
563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
Beginning Gardening Class, 9 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Convivium’s farm manager, will teach the why, what, where and most importantly, the how of gardening basics.
Safe Maker Training, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn the safety basics for the Makerspace materials, and be free to use supplies on Open Cabinet days, without supervision. Training should take 15-30 minutes. Register on the website. For ages 16 and older.