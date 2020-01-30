Five Flags Center will host a radio-controlled car event Saturday.
The Mississippi River Arena Nationals will begin at 11:30 p.m., according to a press release. Doors open at 10 a.m.
The event will feature oval races, drag racing, drift racing, off-road racing, timed-rally and rock-crawling courses and a demolition derby. Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each competition.
There is a $10 fee for competitors and $5 for each additional car. Admission is free for spectators.
Call Shaun Rice at 563-589-4254 for more information.