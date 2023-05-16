Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa, as well as Platteville, Wis.
A popular Dubuque eatery recently opened in a new location.
Shugga’s Soul Cafe opened last month at 1106 University Ave., the former home of Sugar Ray’s BBQ near Pizza Hut and Happy Joe’s Pizza. The restaurant previously was located at 1220 Iowa St., and that location closed in March.
“We want the best quality for our customers,” said Snoflake Naylor, who runs the restaurant with her son, Shelvin. “I want to learn everybody’s first name when they come in here.”
Shugga’s Soul Cafe opened at its Iowa Street location in 2021.
“I believe the vision I had was too big for Dubuque,” Naylor said. “I had a vision of bringing fine dining with soul food to downtown.” But COVID-19 was still having an impact on restaurant traffic in 2021. “The timing wasn’t right.”
The new Shugga’s Soul Cafe location is open for carryout and curbside pickup, though there are several seats available at a counter for customers to sit at if they choose. Naylor said she also plans to have a game table for customers to play at while waiting for their food.
“I may have a table or two out eventually, but I like it small and cozy,” she said.
The menu of made-to-order items includes chicken wings, fried catfish, southern greens and baked macaroni and cheese. The restaurant also serves daily lunch specials, and Sundays come with “Soul Food Sunday” options.
“We had a soft opening on (April 20), and we didn’t tell anybody about it, we just opened,” Naylor said. “But people came for the aroma. They said, ‘What is that smell?’ The southern greens, baked mac ’n’ cheese and catfish have been big.”
Ashanti Eason, who works at the restaurant and is a close family friend of the owners, said the Naylors have been amazing since she got to know them.
“This (new location) brings us closer as a family,” she said. “Before, we were always off doing this and that. This brings us closer together.”
Shugga’s Soul Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, the restaurant opens at 1 p.m. and remains open until food sells out or 9 p.m.
Cell phone store now open in Platteville
The Platteville location of a cell phone store now is open in its permanent location.
UScellular opened in February at 1601 Progressive Parkway, the same building as Starbucks, according to store manager Kris Teske.
“We were in a temporary location down the road from July to February,” Teske said. “We leased space out of the old doctor’s office by the Smart Serve gas station until the (Progressive Parkway) building was ready.”
Crews broke ground last spring on the building that houses the UScellular and Starbucks stores, located near Menards and Walmart. Teske said the temporary location allowed Platteville customers to still be served by UScellular during the construction period.
“There’s a much more open arrangement here at the new location,” he said. “It’s a lot more visible and easy to access, which is nice. It’s also nice to be next to Starbucks, so customers can walk over and get a snack while they’re waiting.”
The UScellular store is just one of the developments announced within the last year and a half along Progressive Parkway. In addition to Starbucks, an Arby’s and Kwik Trip have opened, and a Tidal Wave Auto Spa is in development.
UScellular is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store can be reached at 608-342-3497.
Dyersville equipment dealer now largest of company’s 10 locations
The Dyersville location of a John Deere equipment dealer is now the largest of the company’s locations in northeast Iowa.
Bodensteiner Implement Co., 13843 Iowa 136 N., now is operating out of an approximately 60,000-square-foot building in Dyersville, tripling its space in the community.
“We had multiple buildings before, multiple smaller buildings,” said Bret Haughenbury, manager of the Dyersville location. “Our technicians were spread throughout the space. Now, we have one shop where all the technicians can be under the same roof and have access to the parts department. It’s a lot easier to get to and a lot easier to get parts to the technicians.”
Bodensteiner Implement Co. was founded in 1982 by company President and CEO Bob Bodensteiner. There are 10 retail locations throughout northeast Iowa, including in Elkader and Monticello.
Haughenbury said the Dyersville location was a John Deere dealership before the location was purchased by Bodensteiner Implement Co. in 2009.
“Generally speaking about the business, we sell and service everything from lawn mowers to the biggest equipment,” he said. “We mainly cover Delaware and Dubuque counties, Jackson County. Some of Johnson County we get into, and Jo Daviess (Ill.) and Grant County in Wisconsin a little bit, as well.”
Haughenbury said the Dyersville location currently has about 30 employees. They moved into their new, expanded space in August. The new building was constructed on the same property as the previous retail store, which was knocked down.
“The new store is really better for our customers, as well,” Haughenbury added. “It allows us to serve them better.”
Bodensteiner Implement Co.’s Dyersville location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The location can be reached by calling 563-875-2724.
