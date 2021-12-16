GALENA, Ill. — Cycling enthusiasts in the Galena area hope the city soon will become a more “bike-friendly” community, thanks to a project approved by the City Council.
Council members this week unanimously approved improvements to the city’s biking amenities. These include the addition of nine bike racks in four locations, the marking of a shared bike lane route in the downtown area and the development of a new map to better highlight the area’s bicycle options.
The improvements were suggested following a meeting among city officials, representatives from Galena G.O.A.T.S. Cycling Club and local resident Ryan Birkicht, who works with national bicycling advocacy organization PeopleForBikes.
Following this week’s meeting, Birkicht said the planned lane markings will enhance safety for bicyclists, especially those who are new to riding in the area. This, in turn, protects motorists by reducing confusion on shared roads.
“Those road markings are really important to show the right of way and encourage sharing the roads with both motorized and nonmotorized vehicles,” he said.
He added that the additional bike racks will discourage cyclists from locking their bikes to city infrastructure such as lampposts, a practice that is both less secure and not aesthetically pleasing for the city.
The Galena G.O.A.T.S. (Go Out and Tour Somewhere) Cycling Club offered to buy the bike racks, as well as the stencil and signage necessary for the bike lane, at a cost of $1,875. The city’s public works department will install the signage, lane markings and necessary infrastructure for the bike racks.
At this week’s meeting, multiple council members expressed enthusiasm for the plan.
“I think it’s great,” said Council Member Marc McCoy. “The G.O.A.T.S. have volunteered to pay for the nine racks, the stenciling and the shipping, so I think it’s wonderful.”
Council Member Jerry Kieffer and Mayor Terry Renner hoped that the marked bike lane route would improve wayfinding for bicyclists in the city.
Birkicht said the improvements will help signal that Galena is a welcoming community for cyclists. He noted that the area is already “a hotbed for good road riding,” and that interest is likely to rise as the cost of electric bikes continues to decrease.
“With more electric bikes, people are more willing to take on the hills of Galena,” he said. “… We have a lot of hilly areas and nice gravel roads, so for people who are cycling enthusiasts, (these improvements) could be a tourism pull to bring people into town.”