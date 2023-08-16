Question: What’s happening with the old riverboat Catfish Bend that has been sitting on the river by the grain terminal in Dubuque?
Answer: The short answer is nothing ... at the moment.
But Carter Newt, president of Sunflower Enterprises, a Dubuque-based company that leases and stores marine equipment, including barges, tugboats and more, said that won’t always be the case.
“We used to own (Catfish Bend),” he said. “We brought it down from Fort Madison (Iowa) direct from the casino.”
From 1994 to 2007, the Catfish Bend was a lively casino boat operating all along the Mississippi River. In 2007, when Iowa no longer required casino boats to leave shore to operate, the boat became part of an on-shore entertainment complex.
Unable to compete with similar venues, the operation struggled, and closed permanently in November 2007.
The boat went up for sale in 2008, and Sunflower bought it in 2015. With the assistance of three tugboats, the Catfish Bend, at 190-feet long and with 13,600 square feet of interior space, was moved to Dubuque in a delicate operation that took several days.
Sunflower has stored the boat ever since, though Newt said that may change soon after a sale last year.
“We sold the boat more than year ago,” he said. “I can’t tell you who owns it. But I can tell you that we are just fleeting it here in Dubuque for now and taking care of it. The sale included a two-year fleeting agreement. So (the new owner) has got two years (from the time of the sale) to decide what to do with it.”
Newt added that the new owners do have future plans for the vessel.
“They do plan to do something with it, but not necessarily locally,” he said. “They do have hopes to redevelop it.”