PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School District leaders hope voters approve an upcoming ballot measure to upgrade facilities to meet the needs of “the next generation of students.”
Voters will be asked to approve the $36 million measure on the Nov. 8 ballot for facility improvements at all four district buildings. A simple majority is needed for the measure to be approved.
Residents approved a $15 million school bond in 2015, but district staff say there is more work to be done to address safety, accessibility and educational needs across the district.
“This isn’t a situation in which we are needing to add wings for students or classrooms. This is about how we can best update our facilities so the next generation of students will have that top-notch facility to learn in,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel.
A $52 million measure originally was proposed, but it was scaled back after a community survey found voters likely wouldn’t support a measure of that size.
If approved, the estimated maximum tax increase from the $36 million bond would be 68 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value. Thus, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a maximum tax increase of $68 per year for about 21 years.
The bond would cover projects across the district including a renovation of the cafeteria and gymnasium at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, a new parent pick-up and drop-off area at Westview Elementary and additional bathrooms and classroom renovations at Platteville Middle School.
Platteville High School would undergo multiple improvements, including the addition of a career and technical education classroom, renovations to the cafeteria and kitchen, and a new outdoor activities complex and parking lot.
“We didn’t put anything in this referendum that we didn’t think would benefit the students,” said School Board President Josh Grabandt. “... And we listened to the community and lopped off one-third of the original cost.”
Not all voters are convinced, however, with some people expressing concerns about another potential tax increase amid high inflation and about where the money will be directed.
Joan Schnepper, of Platteville, is a former teacher who said she plans to vote against the measure because she believes it puts too much funding toward athletics instead of academics.
“I’d like the referendum to reflect more going to the classroom and the teachers than the sports,” she said. “... The money is going directly to the wrong areas.”
Boebel and Grabandt both said they have heard similar concerns about the $9.4 million activities complex, which will include a new eight-lane track, stadium and artificial turf fields for outdoor sports.
The current track is small and crumbling from old age, and Boebel said it made sense to put a football field in the middle if they were already going to replace the track and stands.
Grabandt also pointed out that the center would be open for some community uses, too, such as use by the city soccer leagues or by community members looking for a place to get in their daily steps on the track.
“It truly is a community activities complex — it just happens to be at the school,” Grabandt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.