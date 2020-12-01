PLATTEVILLE, Wis. {span}—Platteville’s Rountree Stone Cottage will experience a round of preservation and beatification with grants recently provided by Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.
Grant County Historical Society, which owns the cottage, received $3,175, which will cover the costs of planting new trees, installing a new sign, replacing a front porch railing and completing stone tuck pointing, according to a press release.
Work will be completed at the site over the next six to eight months.