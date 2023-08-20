Linwood Cemetery
Buy Now

A woman tends to a grave marker at Linwood Cemetery on Wednesday.

 Dave Kettering

The City of Dubuque has appealed a court decision that relieved Dubuque County and two townships from sharing the city’s responsibility to levy taxes to help pay for upkeep of Linwood Cemetery.

The decision came after the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted earlier this year to shift township boundaries to no longer include the Dubuque cemetery to remove the county and townships from responsibility for funding it.

Recommended for you