The City of Dubuque has appealed a court decision that relieved Dubuque County and two townships from sharing the city’s responsibility to levy taxes to help pay for upkeep of Linwood Cemetery.
The decision came after the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted earlier this year to shift township boundaries to no longer include the Dubuque cemetery to remove the county and townships from responsibility for funding it.
The county, city, Dubuque Township and Julien Township had been involved in litigation with the state to determine how Linwood should be funded and who will be responsible for its operations after the Iowa Insurance Division in 2020 began managing and supplementing funding for the cemetery when it was unable to cover operational costs.
Last month, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley granted a motion to dismiss Dubuque County and the two townships from the litigation, leaving the City of Dubuque the sole entity responsible for levying taxes necessary to cover Linwood Cemetery costs beyond what cemetery revenues cover.
The city subsequently appealed that decision. Dubuque City Attorney Crenna Brumwell told the Telegraph Herald the city maintains it is not the proper entity to levy taxes to support the cemetery.
“The City of Dubuque, by state law, does not have a cemetery levy authorization,” she said. “Under state code, both townships and counties do have a specific cemetery levy authorization. (Burial at) Linwood Cemetery is not restricted to the city of Dubuque. It is not even restricted to Iowa. This would be more properly done by a township or townships or the county.”
Dubuque County Attorney Scott Nelson said his argument that the county should not be responsible for the cemetery was also unchanged.
“The judge agreed because the city is the subdivision within whose jurisdiction the cemetery lies,” he said. “We believe that the city is the responsible party and the county is not because there is no jurisdiction of the county over the cemetery.”
Brumwell said the city being responsible for Linwood Cemetery costs would unduly impact city residents.
“When you talk about the county, when the county levies a tax, city residents would also contribute because we pay, as city residents, both city and county taxes,” she said. “If the city were ordered to do a levy, it would have to be on the general levy. It would just be raising taxes.”
Nelson said he doubts whichever entity ends up responsible for supplementing the cemetery’s costs would suffer much budget impact.
“As I understand it, (Linwood’s) issue with revenue was trends away from burials, everybody wanting cremation now,” he said. “And the cemetery, in talking to them, have built vaults and things for (cremation), which has turned things around for them.”
Following a TH request, Iowa Insurance Division had not provided information about the costs associated with supplementing Linwood Cemetery by Friday afternoon.
Linwood staff said neither they nor their board wanted to comment when reached Thursday.
They did not respond Friday to a request for comment on Nelson’s comments.