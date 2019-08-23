Employees of several Dubuque County departments are settling into a new facility located just outside city limits.
Construction was completed earlier this month on two new buildings — an office space and road shop — at 1225 Seippel Road. The structures will serve as the new home for the county’s zoning, health and road and engineering departments, as well as the county assessor’s office.
Assistant zoning administrator Tammy Henry said her department moved into the “beautiful building” on Aug. 13.
“We’re going to be able to serve the public really well with this new building,” she said. “It’s built to last.”
Construction on the more than $11 million project, known as the West Campus complex, began in summer 2018, according to County Engineer Anthony Bardgett.
The road shop spans more than 60,000 square feet and will house and service the county’s road equipment, Bardgett said. The facility also will have space to clean the equipment, which will help prolong its life.
“The thought was, we always needed to put up a building that could store all our equipment indoors,” he said. “It deteriorates a lot slower indoors and allows us to maintain it.”
The old road shop and office building, located on City View Drive near the new complex, are set to be demolished in September to make way for a parking lot.
The new lot will be one of multiple features that makes the West Campus more accessible to people with disabilities.
“It’s really about the accessibility,” Henry said. “We’re all on one floor and we’re located close enough that if the public needs to work with more than one department, we’re near one another.”
Dave Kubik, Dubuque County’s assessor, said the facility is “a much better fit for our staff.” His office previously was housed in the Dubuque County Courthouse.
“It’s in a really good spot for us as we serve residents,” he said.
He said the building’s central geographic location will allow his team to “increase productivity, and not have to spend so much time behind a windshield.”
Both Kubik and Henry also praised the facility’s meeting rooms, which they said will be used to hold public meetings once the parking lot is complete.
Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker said it’s still unclear what the old assessor’s office space will be used for.
“We need more space for the court system, and we actually are going to be constructing a new courtroom with some of the space,” he said.
Supervisors will discuss that effort Sept. 9.
Though county employees still are putting their final touches on the office space, the facility is open.
“We love it. Everybody’s morale is up coming from the old space,” Bardgett said. “It’s 100% better, and we’re really enjoying the facility.”