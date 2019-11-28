BERNARD, Iowa — Two people were injured in a crash Monday near Bernard.
Arlene K. Amundson, 63, and her passenger Gary J. Amundson, 71, both of Viroqua, Wis., were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Molony and Higginsport roads east of Bernard at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. The report states that Arlene Amundson was northbound on Molony near Higginsport when she tried to stop at a stop sign, but her vehicle skidded across Higginsport Road and went airborne for about 10 feet over a ditch before landing and passing through a barbed wire fence and into a field.
She was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.