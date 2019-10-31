Officials say a plan to add more police officers to Dubuque public schools is not connected to a spike in criminal charges or citations filed.
Rather, more school resource officers will allow for expanded opportunities to work on diversion and educational efforts, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich.
“They’re more (about) problem-solving and trying to keep the school safe and everybody else safe, rather than (be) disciplinarians of the school,” he said.
Over the next three years, City of Dubuque and Dubuque Community Schools officials plan to add three school resource officers to the district, bringing the number of SROs from five to eight. Both the school district and the City of Dubuque would pay a little more than $100,000 each annually for the extra officers.
However, while local officials tout the potential for education and safety, a national debate continues over the merits of having police in schools. Detractors say officers patrolling the hallways can negatively and unfairly criminalize youth.
“They may have good intentions, but the data would suggest that there’s no data that police presence in schools improves school safety,” said Mark Stringer, executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. “In fact, it causes harm.”
Charges and diversionsOverall, the number of police reports, charges and citations filed by Dubuque SROs has increased over the past five years. However, the number of incidents to which they have responded is down.
SROs in the district filed 288 police reports in the 2018-2019 school year — a 35% increase since the 2013-2014 school year. The number of charges and citations filed rose 47% in that time to 289 last school year.
Those reports include all of the district’s campuses except for Sageville Elementary School, which is outside the city limits. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy interacts with students at Sageville.
Messerich tied those increases to a spike in vaping-related incidents during the 2018-2019 school year. However, in general, officers see ebbs and flows, he said.
But the number of incidents to which those officers responded was down 10% over the five-year period. Tobacco-related incidents were by far the most common last school year, accounting for 106 of the 432 incidents — or nearly 25%.
Messerich said that while issues to which SROs respond shift over time, they try to keep an eye on the number of criminal charges being filed. He said officers work with juvenile justice system officials to divert charges when possible.
Messerich said the decision to increase the number of SROs will give the officers more time to take proactive steps to reduce crime.
After the additions, each middle and high school in the district will have its own SRO and a second officer will be added to help with the elementary schools. Currently, the five officers split time between buildings.
The increased workforce will give the officers time to focus more on education and diversion programs, said Mike Cyze, the district’s chief communication officer. SROs also will be able to better build relationships with students, he said.
He noted that those officers receive training on working with students.
“When you can build a strong relationship with a student, there’s an ability to really have an impact on that student,” he said. “Certainly, we see that impact happen with the school resource officers as well.”
Impacts debatedThe final report of the Federal Commission on School Safety released last year touts school resource officers as among the “school personnel best positioned to respond to acts of violence.”
However, that sentiment is not universally shared.
Officials from the national ACLU this year released a report raising concerns about increasing police presence in schools, arguing that it is connected with greater student alienation and criminalization of youth.
“The problem that we’ve seen as a nationwide organization is that the consequences of having more SROs in schools impacts negatively the most vulnerable students: students of color, students with disabilities,” Stringer said, pointing to a finding in the report that black girls in Iowa are nine times more likely to be arrested in schools than their white peers.
The ACLU’s position is that rather than adding more police officers to campuses, schools should invest in more mental health counselors and other resources, Stringer said.
“It’s taking care of the needs that students bring to schools,” he said.
John McEnany, a juvenile court services supervisor for Iowa’s First Judicial District, said that while there has been some evidence that police in schools have led to increases in charges, Dubuque’s SROs seem to have taken a different approach.
He noted that Dubuque police have worked with other community organizations to implement a restorative strategies program that aims to repair harm without charging a student. The SROs also have a good working relationship with juvenile justice officials, McEnany said.
“They definitely don’t jump to a judgment of, ‘I’m going to file a charge,’” he said. “They’ve really done a nice job.”