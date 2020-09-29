Four southwest Wisconsin communities have received state grants that will help finance infrastructure and facility projects, including the reconstruction of roads, bridges, water and sewer lines and underground electrical lines.
The Wisconsin Department of Administration awarded $36 million in Community Development Block Grants for Public Facilities, funding 42 projects across the state, according to a press release.
Recipients include the Village of Hazel Green, $1 million; Village of Avoca, $587,000; Village of Blue River, $745,330; and City of Shullsburg, $1 million.