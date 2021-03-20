LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Community Schools voters will decide two contested races for seats on the school board in the April 6 election.
Incumbent Michael Steffel faces challenger Heidi Nelson for the Area 1 seat, which covers the city of Lancaster. Candidates Nate Gallagher and Mindy Johnson will vie for an at-large seat.
Incumbent Bill Haskins, who holds the Area 2 seat covering the townships of North Lancaster and Little Grant, is running unopposed.
Winners of the elections will serve three-year terms on the nine-person school board.
Nate GallagherAge: 44
Profession: Grant County Sheriff’s Department detective
Relevant experience: Taught Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., classes in Grant County schools.
Gallagher said he has long been interested in running for school board but hadn’t found the right moment until now.
“I’ve got two kids that are relatively young, and I want to be a part of supporting what’s going on at the district,” he said.
The current school board has done an excellent job guiding the district, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallagher said. Having a “common sense approach” to decision-making is important, he said, and he wants to help ensure the board continues on that path.
While he said he had “no personal agenda” running for a board seat, he wants to make sure educators and students alike are supported as effects of the pandemic continue.
“We’ve got educators doing the absolute best they can right now with the tools that they have, and it’s a challenge,” Gallagher said.
Mindy JohnsonAge: 36
Profession: Remote senior graduate admission adviser for Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio
Relevant experience: Career in education field, about two years served on Winskill Elementary School parent-teacher organization.
Johnson traced her interest in the school board back to when she lead an effort to add three new school bus stops in public city areas for the 2019-20 school year.
“I’m not one to give up on something I believe in, and I didn’t,” Johnson said. “...That whole situation made me say to myself, ‘Okay, maybe this is the direction I need to go to get more community-involved.’”
If elected, she said she seeks to ensure district policies have been recently reviewed and updated if needed. Having good policy lends itself to good results academically, she said, and she is willing to hear feedback from district parents about what is and isn’t working.
She said she would bring both experience and passion to the board if she wins a seat. She attended school in the district, and her three children now attend Winskill Elementary School.
“As my kids have gotten older, I enjoy being involved, and I think it’s important to be involved, given that I have three kids that will be in the Lancaster school district for however many years,” Johnson said.
Heidi NelsonAge: 33
Profession: Loras College director of graduate and continuing education programs, pediatric physical therapist consultant
Relevant experience: Student representative on the Lancaster School Board from 2002 to 2005.
Nelson said she has wanted to be a school board candidate since her days as a student representative on the board.
The importance of quality education has long been a theme in her life, she said. Her mother worked in Lancaster Community Schools for more than three decades, and Nelson often works with children in special education programs through her physical therapist consulting job.
“Education is in my blood,” she said. “It’s something I’m very passionate about. … I’m a huge proponent and advocate for children, and especially children in the special education system. It’s really important that those children have the same opportunity for a quality education as everyone else.”
She added that, while helping students overcome academic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is important, social-emotional needs must also be prioritized.
“Kids have handled a lot, and we as adults have thrown a lot at them in the last 12 months,” she said. “We need to recognize the growth of these kids. They have needs beyond academics now.”
Mike SteffelAge: 53
Profession: Web developer
Relevant experience: Nearly six years on the Lancaster School Board.
Around this time six years ago, Steffel heard that no one was running for the school board seat he now holds.
“My first thought was, ‘Oh, that’s a shame,’” he said. “And then I thought, ‘Well, you’ve never run before.’”
He won the seat as a write-in candidate.
Steffel said he is proud of all the maintenance projects done in district buildings during his time on the board. He said board members just approved adding air conditioning units in Lancaster High School, which will improve students’ learning environment.
The district thrived in the past year even during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking steps such as serving free meals while buildings were closed, he said. Officials also established a reading program at Winskill Elementary School to help students academically, especially those who may have been struggling during the pandemic.
“Our schools have done a stupendous job,” Steffel said. “Last spring was rough, but I don’t think anyone would say different at any school district across the nation.”