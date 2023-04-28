Daniel Cerda gripped a hammer at Portzen Construction in Dubuque on Thursday, bringing it down sharply as he attempted to drive a nail into a wooden board.
Tyler Burkle, a carpentry apprentice with Carpenters Union Local 308 in Cedar Rapids, watched as the high school student worked.
“You want to use a little bit more wrist,” said Burkle, demonstrating an easier way to swing the hammer.
Daniel, a junior at the Dubuque Community Schools’ Alternative Learning Center, nodded as he gave the nail one final tap.
He was among more than 450 area high school students participating in the Construction Industry Career Expo, which continues today at Portzen Construction. The event, which will be attended by more than 20 schools over the two-day period, is sponsored by Alliance for Construction Excellence, a committee of the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council.
“The goal of the expo is to allow students to explore some different construction trades and learn about the apprenticeship programs that are connected to those trades … where they can work and get an education at the same time,” said Kelly Cooper, executive director of Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council, later adding, “Any kind of exploration the students can do in high school can help them narrow down their career options.”
Representatives from eight different industries, from carpenters and electricians to pipefitters, glaziers and sheet metal workers, set up stations where students could get hands-on experience with their various crafts.
Burkle, 27, said he wanted to demonstrate to students that young people can find profitable and fulfilling careers in the trades.
“Trades are in need of more laborers. We most of the time have more work than we have people to do the work, so it’s important to get that message out to kids,” he said. “And college isn’t for everybody. For students that might be struggling to find what they want to do (after high school), this can be a great gig.”
While Burkle helped students drive in nails, his partners at the carpentry station showed other attendees how to use a router to cut out a square of drywall and expose an electrical box so electricians could complete their work.
“Put pressure to your left and go up, then just follow the outline of the box counterclockwise around,” said carpentry apprentice Eric Smith, as he supervised Cascade High School senior Marquic Walker.
Kyle Loso, a paraprofessional who works with students in woodworking classes at the Alternative Learning Center, said the expo lets students learn about the schooling requirements, job opportunities and potential salaries for various construction careers.
“A lot of these kids want to go into the trades in some capacity, but they’re maybe unsure what branches are available, and this helps them get exposed,” he said.
After circulating through several stations, Daniel was intrigued by some of the information he had learned from the local laborer’s union about summer programs in which he could enroll to get a taste of the field.
“At first, I wasn’t sure, but now, talking to some of these guys, it seems like more of a possibility,” he said of a career in construction.
At a nearby station, representatives from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 704 guided students as they wired a simple light switch and used a conduit bender to bend a length of pipe. On a job site, they explained, electrical wires then would be inserted into the pipes to bring wiring from one area of a building to another.
“Push as much as you can with your foot on this part (of the bender), what we call the shoe,” said electrician Jeff Cook, as he bent the pipe into a right angle. “If you just pull with your hand, it’s going to kink the pipe, and then you can’t put a wire in it.”
The pipe bending station was one of the highlights of the morning for East Dubuque (Ill.) High School sophomore Victoria Wall, along with a plumbing station.
She and her fellow East Dubuque students Aaron Morrison and Elijah Russell all said they hope to one day work in construction in some capacity, based on the market demand for laborers and the high earning potential.
“The trades are definitely where it’s at right now. Everyone’s hiring, and you can pretty much do whatever you want,” said Elijah, a senior who plans to pursue a career in welding. “(The construction expo) is a good opportunity to get our feet wet and see what’s out there.”
