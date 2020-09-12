Knowing they would only see students for a few days per week this fall, fourth-grade teachers at Carver Elementary School in Dubuque wanted families to have a plan.
Kathy Kruse and her fellow teachers talked with families about plans for days when students are learning at home, such as setting a routine, picking a spot for schoolwork and limiting distractions.
“We want them to be successful,” Kruse said.
In Dubuque Community Schools and some other local districts, students are learning remotely at least part of the week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in districts across the tri-state area, students have the option to take classes entirely virtually.
Those students are spending some or all of the school week outside of the typical classroom environment. As students navigate learning in those new spaces, educators say there are several things that they and their families can do to help them stay focused on learning when they aren’t physically at school.
“I know it might be hard to stay motivated, but staying in that routine and that schedule as much as they can is important,” said Taylor Sorrentino, school social worker for the Platteville (Wis.) School District.
Establish a routine
One key way to help keep students focused on their learning while at home is to work out a consistent routine.
Doing so helps give students a focus for the day and monitor their progress, said Tara Notz, director of professional development and student learning for the Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District.
“I think it really helps us have that putting-first-things-first mind-set or setting a goal and achieving that,” she said.
Here are some suggestions local educators offered around setting a routine for students.
- Set up a schedule. Schedules will vary by family, though Kruse encouraged families to have students working on schoolwork at around the same time each day if possible so that students know what to expect.
- Make lists. Notz suggested looking at assignments or activities the night before students will work on them and using that information to make a plan for the next day, including what they will do and for how long. If the night before doesn’t work, you can make a plan for the day that morning, too.
- Make space for breaks. Even when students are at school, they take breaks during the day, so regular breaks at home are also important, said Lisa Krapfl, director of curriculum and assessment at Holy Family Catholic Schools.
- The frequency of breaks depends on the student’s age, though Krapfl noted that for young students, it can be challenging to work more than half an hour at a time. High school students, on the other hand, should be able to get up and stretch after an hour to one and a half hours of work.
- Check in regularly. Notz suggested having students check in with an adult at regular intervals. “A whole morning could go by, and if you’re not checking in with them until that afternoon and they haven’t stayed on task, then it’s easy for kids to get behind,” she said.
Make a space
Another important aspect of readying students to learn from home is establishing a space for them to work.
“I think it’s just important to have something designated because when we’re in that designated space, that tells our brain, this is time for schoolwork,” Sorrentino said.
Here are some tips educators offered for setting up a learning space.
- Consider the space. Sorrentino encouraged picking a spot where students are comfortable and ready to learn. That exact space will vary by student, but it should be set up to help them recognize that it’s time for school.
- ”It’s just important to have our brain differentiate this is school time and this is relaxing time,” she said.
- Have materials ready. Kruse recommended setting up students’ space with the materials they will need for the day, such as their pencils and books. If students have to go searching for supplies, they can end up getting frustrated, she said.
- Limit distractions. Kruse encouraged creating spaces that limit distractions for students by taking steps such as having the TV off. Families who have multiple children at home can help limit distractions either by giving them their own spaces to work on schoolwork or having them work at different times so they aren’t all in the same spot and potentially distracting one another.
Ask for help
For students and families stressed about assignments or struggling to understand something, Notz’s encouragement is to communicate with teachers to work out a solution.
“We don’t want families to be at home or losing sleep or arguments happening because a student wasn’t able to get one thing done,” she said. “People are dealing with a lot right now. ... We want to partner and help families, not have it be an added stressor. But at the same time, we want to keep kids moving forward with their learning.”