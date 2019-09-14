Two former Dubuque City Council members made it official and applied to be reappointed to the board on a temporary basis.
Kate Larson and Joyce Connors, the two most-recent Ward 3 council members, each have filed applications to fill the position through the end of the year. Council members will consider the applications during a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
The opening was created when Larson recently resigned midway through her first term due to an upcoming move out of the state.
She did so early enough that her seat will be on the Nov. 5 ballot, with the winner starting in January and serving the final two years of Larson’s term.
But council members are considering appointing someone to fill the role through the end of December.
Larson has volunteered to briefly retake her seat. So, too, has Larson’s predecessor, Connors, who held the seat for 16 years.
“In my tenure on council, I prided myself on my attention to Ward 3 citizens,” Connors wrote in a letter of interest.
In Larson’s letter, she noted that she is “up to speed on the many matters facing the city.”
“I have governed alongside you with dignity and dedication, attending every council meeting since being sworn in, save one,” she wrote.