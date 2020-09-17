BERNARD, Iowa — Families equipped with nets took to the trails of the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area in search of monarch butterflies on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s our first year of homeschooling, so we’ve been looking for some outdoor adventures,” Emmalee Rupp, of Hazel Green, Wis., said while watching her four children search for monarchs.
Wednesday’s search was the third conducted this week by Dubuque County Conservation Board naturalists Kaytlan Moeller and Addy Schober. Groups caught and tagged 30 to 40 butterflies during the first two days.
Moeller said that this area only has about a two-week window each year, typically occurring at the beginning of September, to tag monarchs before they make their annual migration to Mexico for the winter. The sticker-like tag is placed on a monarch’s fore wing, and it doesn’t affect its flight pattern.
Each year, she said, 500,000 tags are given out by Monarch Watch, a nonprofit program dedicated to researching the butterfly species. If someone catches a butterfly with a tag, the tag number can be uploaded on the Monarch Watch website to track where the butterfly has been.
Moeller noted that individuals also can purchase their own monarch tracker tags.
Most monarchs don’t make it all the way to Mexico, Moeller added. The butterflies don’t fly when temperatures fall below 60 degrees, and the loss of suitable habitats also has added to the difficulty of finding good places to rest.
“I’ve worked here four or five years, and I’ve never got one to make it,” she said. “It’s just such a large feat.”
The Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area offers a good habitat for monarchs, boasting lots of prairie land and milkweed plants that monarchs can eat and lay eggs on.
Moeller said Dubuque County Conservation rears butterflies most years from egg to butterfly, allowing visitors at Swiss Valley Nature Center in Peosta to visualize the whole process of a monarch’s transformation. The closure of the nature center because of the COVID-19 crisis nixed that activity this year.
However, still having activities like searching and tagging butterflies offers a way for people to get involved with science.
“It’s easy for young kids and families, because when you catch one, you just excite a kid. They’re so pumped,” Moeller said. “It’s pretty easy, but it’s just challenging enough that dads and moms get into it, too.”
Sara McHugh, of Dubuque, took her 3-year-old daughter Adelaide out to look for butterflies. Since moving to Dubuque in the past year, McHugh’s family has loved exploring places like Swiss Valley and Mines of Spain while most indoor activities were canceled due to COVID-19.
Butterfly catching is a favorite activity of McHugh’s daughters, and they even keep their own butterfly nets in their car in case a good searching opportunity presents itself.
“We saw this advertised, and I thought it was right up our alley,” McHugh said.