A Dubuque man was arrested recently after authorities said a search of his residence revealed more than 11 pounds of marijuana and more than $200,000 in cash.
Tanner E. Millman, 22, of 310 E. 22nd St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents made public Wednesday state that Dubuque Drug Task Force investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at Millman’s residence. They found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the basement.
Investigators found more than 11 pounds of marijuana, including plant marijuana, hash and THC wax, documents state.
Authorities also found a duffel bag containing $124,980. The money was rubber-banded together and contained notes with “$10,000” and “$20,000” written on them. The total amount of money found in the residence was $206,173.
Investigators also found “other items indicative of someone selling marijuana, including scales for weighing amounts and packaging material,” as well as “a large amount of used drug paraphernalia items,” including glass pipes with burnt residue in Millman’s bedroom, documents state.
While clearing the residence of its occupants, investigators found “numerous firearms lying out on the floor” in the bedroom in which Millman was located.
“The firearms observed include but are not limited to three AR-15 assault rifles, numerous handguns and at least two shotguns,” documents state. “In addition to the firearms, multiple magazines were found to be loaded with ammunition and numerous rounds of ammunition were located.”
Millman “admitted to ownership of the marijuana inside the residence” and said it was for personal use, documents state. He also said all the firearms belonged to him and “stated that he does not purchase the firearms from a licensed dealer and pays a friend of his to buy the firearms for him,” documents state.